Casper Ruud reveals if he'd rather win a major or be world number one

Casper Ruud says he would rather win a Grand Slam than be a world number one.

Ruud had a brilliant 2022 season in which he missed out on both by the smallest of margins.

He became the latest player to lose a French Open final to Rafael Nadal in June, but he got another shot at winning a maiden major at the US Open.

Another Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, was the opposition that day, and the winner would not only claim a Grand Slam title for the first time, but also become world number one. Alcaraz came out on top.

Ruud carried on his fine form though and reached the final in Turin, only to lose again, this time to Novak Djokovic.

However, while he would naturally love to achieve both a major title and becoming world number one, he knows which one would mean the most to him.

“It has to be to win a Grand Slam for me,” said Ruud from Abu Dhabi, where he is competing in the World tennis League.

“The Grand Slam trophy is something you can keep forever. Whilst the No.1 position is something you can have temporarily but you can not have it forever.

“Ok, you can have the career-high number one ranking forever but to me, the biggest goal for me and many other players is to try to win a Grand Slam.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.