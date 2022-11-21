Casper Ruud says season has been an 'overachievement' despite another final defeat

Casper Ruud said he feels he has ‘overachieved’ this season compared to his expectations, despite it finishing with disappointment.

Ruud has become a genuine force on the ATP Tour in 2022 and he proved just how far he has come by reaching the final in Turin.

He was not able to win it, though, with Novak Djokovic powering to a 7-5, 6-3 win. For Ruud, though, it as just further proof of how his game has developed given the conditions in Turin.

"This result to me is maybe one of the most surprising, finishing the year here on a blistering fast indoor hard court, making the final — not something that I found very likely," Ruud said.

"Maybe neither did I, in the US Open, [expect] to make the final. I've overachieved compared to my own mind, so I'm very happy about that."

Ruud has had a brilliant year, with him reaching the final of the French Open as well as the US Open and ATP Finals.

It has allowed him to climb to number three in the year-end world rankings, leapfrogging the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev during the season.

He, though, says that is just the beginning of his ambitions.

“In the end it's been disappointing to end up losing these big finals," Ruud admitted. "Overall, if you gave me an offer to end the year at number three, play the finals that I've played, on the 1st of January this year, I would probably sign the contract right away. No doubt about it.

“If I ever get to another final like this I hope I can learn from what I have done this year and not been able to do and see how it goes. I just feel like I still have room for improvements, even though I'm very happy with my game and how things have turned out this year."

