Coco Gauff ‘excited’ for Emma Raducanu second round showdown

Coco Gauff says she’s looking forward to her first ever competitive match against Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open.

Gauff, who is still only 18 years old despite playing on the WTA tour for three years, eased through the first-round beating doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile 20-year-old Raducanu also won in straight sets, defeating Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2 with no signs of an ankle injury which she had been struggling with pre-tournament.

The two have never played each other before, not even to practice, but Gauff says she has watched Raducanu’s game and is prepared for a tough challenge.

"Yeah, I never practiced with her," Coco Gauff said.

"I have obviously watched her play, especially during the US Open run, and, yeah, I mean, I think for a really aggressive player she likes to step in on the returns.

“I'm just going to have to be ready and accept some return winners that might come my way. Yeah, I think for the most part, just continuing to play my game and focus on my end of the court. I think it will be a good matchup for both of us. I'm excited," she added.

Gauff said despite never playing, she has an understanding and respect for Raducanu due to them both being young and having to cope with similar pressures and they have connected over it.

Raducanu was a relative unknown when she won the US Open on her first attempt in 2021 and in doing so became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam crown.

"Yeah, I talk to her (Emma Raducanu) pretty much at all the tournaments," Coco Gauff said in her post-match press conference.

"I didn't really know her that well in juniors, but I got to talk to her more on tour now."

"I mean, obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene," Gauff continued.

"I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a slam.”

Gauff says despite feeling similar pressures, she believes Raducanu has had a lot more expectation on her shoulders being from the UK, whereas she had Serena Williams to take the bulk of the pressure off her.

"And especially I feel like being from the UK, being like the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to being an American.

“You know, Serena is retired now, but she was always the American that people looked to."

"Yeah, I can't really understand as much as I can, but I definitely can relate to bursting onto the scene and dealing with some pressure but I don't think to that level," Gauff added.

Gauff is the current world number seven and is the seventh seed at the Australian Open while Raducanu has dropped to 77th ranking due to injury and an inconsistent season on the tour last year. The showdown will take place on Wednesday.

