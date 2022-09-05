Coco Gauff 'has no weaknesses or holes in her game' says former world number one

American teen sensation Coco Gauff 'does not have a hole in her game' according to former world number one Mats Wilander.

Gauff has been tipped for the top of women's tennis ever since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019.

She is now 18 and has already reached the final of the French Open. She lost that day to Iga Swiatek, although it only looks like a matter of time before she wins a major.

There is growing hope among American tennis fans that the wait could be over as early as next week after Gauff beat Zhang Shuai to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open.

It would be a fitting passing of the torch in American women's tennis after the retirement if Serena Williams, and Eurosport expert Wilander believes she has a great chance of taking the title in New York.

"Both Coco Gauff and Zhang were hitting the ball as hard as they could today, but the difference is Coco Gauff she can do that, but also defend," Wilander said after Gauff's 7-5, 7-5 win.

"Her court coverage is absolutely brilliant and she is as good on the backhand side as she is on the forehand.

"Yes, it’s true that maybe some of her swings on the forehand side are a little too long, and you can get in there with something that is very quick and doesn’t bounce very high, but today she is very good at going forwards into the court, taking the ball early if she can, coming back, defending, taking a step back. She really in the total package.

"When I see her play like that, it’s very difficult to find a weakness. Of course, we saw them in the finals against Iga Swiatek in Paris, but here on hard courts, she doesn’t have a hole in her game."

Gauff will face Caroline Garcia of France in the US Open last eight on Tuesday.

