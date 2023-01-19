Coco Gauff hopes to build a rivalry with Emma Raducanu on respect not hate

Coco Gauff says that people expect her to form a rivalry with Emma Raducanu and if she does, she wants it to be built on mutual respect and friendship.

Gauff played Raducanu for the first time this week in the second round of the Australian Open with the American teenager coming out on top.

It was a highly anticipated match, due to the media attention that surrounds both players and although both admitted to feeling nerves, the match showed glimpses of what could turn out to be a regular popcorn match in the future.

The contrast between the two players emergence on the circuit has been stark, but, similar in age, they have already developed a friendship.

Raducanu, now 20-years-old, had a baptism of fire on the tennis circuit when she won the US Open as an unknown qualifier at 18-years-old in 2021.

And although showered with awards and accolades since, the Brit’s form and fitness haven’t been able to match the expectations on her shoulders. She is currently ranked 77th in the world.

While 18-year-old Gauff had a breakthrough win at only 15-years-old when she beat Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon which shone the spotlight on her.

But she has since developed gradually on the Tour over the last three and a half years and built her way to seventh in the singles rankings and fourth in the doubles.

Writing in her BBC column, Gauff said she hopes it can develop into a future rivalry, as long as she doesn’t have to hate Emma.

“Playing against Emma Raducanu was a match-up which I know a lot of people were looking forward to and I hope we delivered the entertainment which everyone wanted,” she said.

“I don't know if Emma and I will develop a rivalry or not for years to come - I guess that is what other people might expect - but any time there are two players aged 18 and 20 playing you would imagine they are going to play each other a lot in the future.

“In my head I still think a rivalry is where you hate the person and I definitely don't hate Emma - I really like her!

“For sure, I can see from a fan perspective why they might want to see rivalries where the players don't like each other, but some of the greatest rivalries we have ever seen in tennis have been built on incredible respect and led to lifelong friendships.”

Gauff cites Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s rivalry as her favourite and says she hopes she can have something similar in the future but who with?

“Emma is definitely one - I think we showed that in our match, which I think was a decent quality for the most part - while there is also Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez, who are a similar age.

“There is a lot of young talent out there on the WTA Tour and because it is so saturated I think there will be match-ups which the fans love for years to come.”

