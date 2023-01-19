Coco Gauff names who she expects to be the next big WTA stars

Coco Gauff says she is expecting big things in the future from sisters Brenda and Linda Fruhvirtova.

Gauff is just 18-years-old herself, although she has been on the WTA Tour for three years now.

She beat Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open in what many believe to be the first in a long rivalry between the two.

Gauff, though, says there are many up-and-coming young women who she is expecting to be major stars in a few years.

"The Fruhvirtova sisters - Linda who is 17 and Brenda who is 15 - are just starting their careers and seem to have opportunities to do something great in the game," Gauff said in her BBC column.

"Another young player who has impressed me here in Melbourne is Diana Shnaider, who is the same age as me.

"She almost caused a shock against Maria Sakkari on Wednesday, it was the first time I saw her play and she strikes the ball really well. She was crushing it."

The Fruhvirtova sisters' father recently explained what makes them so good, and a background in gymnastics has played a big part in their development.

“We chose tennis because it is the least taxing on the body,” Hynek Fruhvirt told Isport.

"Both Linda and Brenda also tried athletics, gymnastics, and skiing, but in the end stayed with tennis, as they liked the fact that everything depends on you.

"From day one, they took it seriously and Linda often emphasises her never-say-die attitude as one of her assets.

Linda Fruhvirtova has already made her mark on the WTA Tour, where she is ranked number 82 in the world.

