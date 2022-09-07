Coco Gauff 'proud' despite US Open challenge ending in the quarterfinals

Coco Gauff said she was proud of her US Open performance despite being ‘disappointed’ to go out against Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old gave a fine account of herself in New York and she produced tennis that was worthy of a run all the way to the final. However, Garcia continued her brilliant recent form and we just too strong for her on the night.

Gauff, though, said she came into tournament with low expectations of herself, so she feels there is plenty to be proud about.

“For me it's hard to balance being proud and being disappointed,” she said. “I think I'm learning more to not be so much disappointed in myself.

“Really I'm just proud of how I was able to come through this week. After everything that happened in Cincinnati, I didn't tell anyone, but I didn't think it was going to be that good of a tournament for me.

“I think it was good I was able to bounce back. I really proved to myself mentally that I can come out of these tough situations and do it.

“First quarterfinal, too, at the US Open, so there's a lot to be proud of. But, like I said, definitely disappointed. I think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I know what I have to do.

Coco Gauff has had the pressure of expectations ever since breaking through at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, and at times she has struggled with it.

This season has been an exceptional one for her though, with her reaching the final of the French Open before impressing at the US Open.

“I think definitely I've learned the schedule and trying to get out of the site as quickly as possible is pretty important because the days kind of run the same, to be honest,” she said.

“I guess I'll take this experience and I think for the most part when I learned is just to go for my shots. I think that is what I've done for the whole tournament. [Against Garcia] I was going for them, but they just weren't going in.”

