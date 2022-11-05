Coco Gauff WTA Finals disappointment put down to 'exhaustion'

Lindsay Davenport believes a simple case of ‘exhaustion’ can explain how tough Coco Gauff has found the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

Gauff ranked inside the top four in the WTA in both singles and doubles, meaning she was pulling double duty for the season-ending showpiece.

However, despite being expected to be buoyed by a home crowd in Texas, she lost all six of her matches in the group stage of the tournament to finish her season on a downer.

Davenport, though, says it’s important to remember how young Gauff is and just how much tennis she has played in 2022.

"It's the first season that Coco Gauff's not under the age of eligibility,” Davenport said. “She's played over 20 tournaments, she's looked exhausted.

“She's kind of looked the same and Guadalajara, and I think for a player that was such a great junior, it's been so fun to get to the top.

"But also, you're normally, you don't take five losses in a row. Yeah, two in Guadalajara with the singles and the doubles. And then you start here with losing two doubles and the other singles, I think it's a lot for her.

“She goes back, she's only 18. Let her have some fun, and we want to see her playing with a smile."

