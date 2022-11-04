Daniil Medvedev explains Paris Masters rant, admitting: 'My attitude was not good enough'

Daniil Medvedev says frustration at umpire Nacho Forcadell Gil was the reason for his racket smash at the Paris Masters, not his opponent or the crowd.

Medvedev suffered a surprise loss to Alex De Minaur in the tournament this week in a defeat that will see him drop out of the world top five.

The defeat was met by a smash of the racket from the Russian, who also entered into a heated discussion with the umpire, with many speculating it was borne of annoyance at the crowd. However, he has clarified that, saying it was the umpire who enraged him, but that’s fine.

"I was not at all talking to the umpire about the crowd,” Medvedev explained. “In my opinion, the crowd was nice, supporting both players, 50/50, always nice.

“In my opinion, the umpire didn't do a good match, but I'm not criticizing. It's like, he did a bad match like I can do a bad match, for example. At the end my attitude was not good enough. I can admit it. But in my opinion, he didn't make a good match.

“I like Nacho, and I like him as an umpire. I'm talking only about today.”

Medvedev also reserved a little praise for his opponent, saying: “De Minaur played very well.

“He didn't miss much. He did the right choice many times. I had my chances, didn't use them. So credit to him."

