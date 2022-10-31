Daniil Medvedev powers past Denis Shapovalov to clinch Vienna title

Daniil Medvedev clinched his 15th career title, the second this season, on Sunday in the Vienna Open final as he overcame Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev was outplayed by the Shapovalov in the first set, with the Canadian hitting an impressive 21 winners to put him in front.

However, the top seed responded by hitting with greater speed and accuracy, eventually wrapping up the match on his sixth match point and after two hours and 16 minutes.

‘’I am really happy,’’ Medvedev said after the match. ‘’This match was the best of the week because Denis was really playing unreal until probably 4-3 in the second set. He dropped his level by maybe two per cent and I was able to use it.

‘’This is one of the best victories when you know your opponent is on top of you, but you try and stay there and do what you can.’’

The win marks the first title that the Russian has won since becoming a father earlier this month.

‘’I’m gonna dedicate [this title] to my wife because she gave me the most beautiful present ever – my daughter. I was there and these emotions are much more than winning any title.’’

Medvedev will now head to Paris to compete in the Paris Masters where he will attempt to secure his second title at the ATP Masters 1000 event after winning the tournament two years prior.

‘’I like to play indoor hard courts at the end of the season,” Medvedev said. “I feel that I do a great job with my team not to arrive burnt out. I am looking forward to the last two tournaments of the year which are really important and I usually play well.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.