Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev had a bizarre meltdown on Thursday night at the Moselle Open after being broken in his first service game of the third and final set by Stan Wawrinka.

Medvedev threw his racket in frustration after going a break of serve down which earned him a chorus of boos from a less than impressed French crowd.

Medvedev immediately turned on the crowd, booing back at them and making what appeared to be ‘monkey’ gestures.

Although Medvedev was able to regain his composure following the unusual confrontation and get back on serve, Wawrinka ultimately began to dominate and he won the last three games of the set to win the match 6-4, 6-7 (9-7), 6-3.

Currently ranked number 284 in the world, it was a significant win for Wawrinka as the former world number three and three-time Grand Slam champion had not beaten a top 10 player since 2020.

The Swiss only had nice things to say about Medvedev at the end of the match.

‘’We always have some great battles,’’ Wawrinka said. ‘’He is at the top of the rankings. One of the best players and nicest person outside of the court, so it is always great to play against each other.’’

It’s been a tough year for Medvedev, who was ranked world number one at the start of the year after winning his first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2021. The Russian almost bagged a second Grand Slam at this year’s Australian Open after reaching the final, however, Rafael Nadal battled to come back from two sets down to steal the victory.

Medvedev then suffered a fourth-round loss at the French Open, was forbidden from playing at Wimbledon as the tournament had banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing, and then proceeded to lose in the fourth round of the US Open where he was the defending champion.

In the end, though, Medvedev was gracious in defeat against Wawrinka.

“Stan was better than me and he won,’’ Medvedev said after the match. ‘’I tried to hang on. I had opportunities but it wasn’t good enough. But respect to Stan, I didn’t think he was 37 [years old].’’

