Daniil Medvedev sees 'no reason to cry' about losing world number one spot

Daniil Medvedev says he has ‘no reason to cry’ about losing his world number one spot, with it just a logical consequence of his form.

Medvedev went into the US Open top of the ATP rankings but his early exit to Nick Kyrgios gave him no chance of retaining it.

Instead, he has been knocked down to number four, with Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Rafael Nadal all climbing above him.

He, though, has taken a very philosophical perspective on it all.

“To be honest, I didn't feel much when I lost the No. 1 spot,” said Medvedev. “The ranking is the consequence of your results and if we take the American summer, for example, I did not take enough points to stay No. 1, or even No. 2 or 3.

“Whereas Casper, Carlos, Rafa, [Nadal] of course, with the two Grand Slams he won at the start of the year, they took a lot more points. So, it's just logical.

“I have no feelings about it, no reason to cry. I can only tell myself that I have to do better if I want to find this place in the future.”

Medvedev will have to be at his best for the rest of the reason to avoid a greater drop in the rankings, with him defending a lot of points.

It is, though, a traditionally strong time of the campaign for the Russian, so he goes into it in optimistic mood.

“It’s a very important part of the season for me,” Medvedev admitted. “I really like playing indoors, so I only find positives in this part of the season.

“Indoor is very different, you always have to adapt. Paris and the ATP Finals are obviously the biggest [events].

“I will play three tournaments before Paris. I have great motivation. Of course, there is no Grand Slam ahead and it's the only time in the season where you play tournaments without a Slam coming.

“But next year, the Australian Open will come very fast after the end of the season. So it's important to gain confidence at the end of the year.

“It’s the best way to prepare for next season and especially the Australian Open. It’s important for me to take a lot of points indoors to be seeded as high as possible in Melbourne.

“With all the tournaments I will play, I can take as much as 3750 points. Of course, it will be almost impossible to reach that, but 2500, 3000, why not? It would be cool to end the year that way.

“If I manage to collect a lot of points, then, maybe, I'll have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot in the coming year.”

