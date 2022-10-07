Daniil Medvedev shunned by Laver Cup due to British government, ATP star claims

Andrey Rublev says the reason Daniil Medvedev was not part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup was because the British government wouldn't allow it.

Perhaps the biggest controversy in tennis this year was the decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarussian players from competing. That led to the ATP and WTA stripping the London Grand Slam of their ranking points.

It appears that policy was also extended to the Laver Cup this year, which was also held in London, with Daniil Medvedev conspicuous by his absence.

Laver Cup selection rules dictate that the top three ranked players available to Team Europe and Team World automatically qualify for selection, with the rest of the team made up of captain's picks.

The cut-off date for that is the day after the French Open final, and Medvedev was the number two player in the world at that point meaning his place should have been assured.

However, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas were the automatic picks instead, and no official explanation has been offered to why Medvedev was not part of the event.

Andrey Rublev may have now provided one, though. When asked if he was invited to play the Laver Cup this year, Rublev said: "Not me. I know that Daniil [Medvedev] - yes.

"But there is also the British government, and they hinted that it probably won't work."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.