Daniil Medvedev wants to create ‘better’ memories at the Australian Open as he cruises into second round

Daniil Medvedev wasted no time in his opening match at the Australian Open as he defeated American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour and 36 minutes.

As the runner up in the first Grand Slam of the year in both 2021 and 2022, Medvedev will be hoping that this is the year that he finally gets to lift the trophy, and he’s off to a flying start.

‘’Really happy with the match, Marcos is a tough opponent and to beat him with this score in the first round of a Slam is great,'' Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

‘’I’m really happy about my level and looking forward to next matches.’’

Despite looking upbeat throughout the match Medvedev ended up in an altercation with a fan as he took to the court to serve for the match at 5-2 up in the third set, as he appeared to to tell the person in the audience to ‘f**k off’.

After being handed a warning for the obscenity by the umpire, the seventh seed effortlessly closed out the match.

Medvedev was asked what his memories were of last year’s Australian Open.

‘’A lot,’’ Medvedev said. ‘’Crazy matches. Against Nick [Kyrgios], Felix [Auger Aliassime], [Maxime] Cressy, and of course against Rafa [Nadal].

‘’So, I want to say great memories but I definitely want to have better ones this year.’’

Medvedev will now face John Millman for the first time in his career in the second round on Wednesday after the Australian wildcard defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7(8), 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-3.

‘’In five or six years that I have been on the Tour, we have never played,'' Medvedev added.

''He is a great player, especially here in Australia.

''He beat Roger [Federer] at the US Open when Roger was kind of at the top, so he is capable of playing some great tennis. I am going to have to play my best as well.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.