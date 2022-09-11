'Never give up, never stop dreaming!' - Defiant Ons Jabeur vows to learn from US Open loss

Ons Jabeur has vowed to ‘never give up’ in her quest to win a Grand Slam title despite suffering a summer of heartbreak.

Jabeur lost the Wimbledon final this year but lost to Elena Rybakina, and she was hoping to bounce back immediately by winning the US Open.

She reached the final again, but lost to world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets. However, she says it will change nothing as far as her mindset goes.

Asked if this her US Open final defeat was more difficult to take, Jabeur said: “Wimbledon definitely was tough. This one is going to be tough. We'll tell you in the next few days if I'm going to be able to sleep little bit.

“It's part of tennis. Winning or losing is part of it. I struggled to win my first WTA title. It took me time. So I believe this will take me time.

“The most important thing is accepting it, you know, learning from the finals that I lost. But yeah, definitely I'm not someone that going to give up. I am sure I'm going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it. I'm not sure, but I know I will do my best.

“I'm not sure who I am in the next month, the next two months. I'm sure I'll be evolving for sure. I'm going to keep my hopes up. I know there is a lot of many finals coming for me.”

The unpredictable nature of the WTA Tour of late means Ons Jabeur achieved something genuinely rare in reaching two successive Grand Slam finals.

It apparently didn’t make the preparation any easier, though, with her explaining she was actually more nervous second time around.

“At Wimbledon I did everything I could to prepare,” she said. “Maybe sometimes I was over the moon little bit just like thinking I should have been maybe more concentrated on the final. But I'm a dreamer. I dream a lot. I try to really manifest me winning.

“This time I was pretty nervous. Maybe more nervous than Wimbledon, for sure. But, again, I did everything possible to prepare for this final. I worked on my breathing. I tried to really release that stress.

“Yeah, I think this one was more stressful for me. I will learn definitely from it.”

