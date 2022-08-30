Skip to main content

Dominic Thiem happy to take the positives despite early US Open exit

Former champion Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the US Open in the first round, but he leaves in positive mood.

Dominic Thiem was beaten in the first round of the US Open on Monday, but he says he can take an awful lot of positives from the match.

The 2020 champion lost 7-5, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 to Pablo Carreno Busta in a brilliantly absorbing match in which Thiem played some of his best tennis in some time.

Thiem has really struggled with injury in the last year, with him suffering a freak wrist injury midway through the 2021 season.

He has made some real strides in recent weeks, though, albeit mostly on clay, and there is genuine cause for optimism despite the defeat to Carreno Busta.

“I think that it was not bad at all the whole match,” Dominic Thiem said. “Probably intensity-wise and shots-wise the best since Paris.

“Yeah, a lot of good things to take from this match. I think everybody who thought that I was the favourite today was far away from reality.

“I mean, Pablo has a great season. He won Montreal. He's a two-times semi-finalist here. I'm just still in the process of coming back.

“Yeah, I'll take a lot of good things from today and going to move on.”

Carreno Busta will face Alexander Bublik in the next round after the Kazakh beat Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

