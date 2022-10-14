Dominic Thiem warns tennis ‘must catch up’ with Carlos Alcaraz

Dominic Thiem has speculated that Carlos Alcaraz is ‘about to change tennis’ and has hailed the Spaniard for his impressive achievements so early on in his career.

Undoubtedly, it has been an incredible year for Alcaraz who bagged his maiden Grand Slam title last month at the US Open. The win propelled the 19-year-old into the top spot, making him the youngest world No. 1 in history.

On top of securing his first Grand Slam, Alcaraz has also won four ATP titles this year including the Rio de Janeiro Open, the Miami Open, the Barcelona Open, and the Madrid Open.

At 29, Thiem holds one Grand Slam title and has a career high ranking of three so is fully aware of the magnitude of Alcaraz’s achievements at just 19 years old.

Thiem believes that the aggressive style of play and relentless energy Alcaraz has displayed over the last few months will force other players on the Tour to up their game and will essentially raise the bar to an even higher level than that set by the Big Three.

Speaking to AS, Thiem said: ‘’He already has a unique career. He is the youngest number one in history and winner of the US Open as a teenager, exceptional.

‘’He is about to change tennis, because in New York, no matter how long the matches went on, he was there the whole time, playing offence, going to the net and contesting every point without fear.

‘’And I think this is new. Nobody did that before. We must catch up.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.