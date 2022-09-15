Emma Raducanu confirms return to Transylvania Open in a bid to begin rankings climb

Emma Raducanu will play the Transylvania Open Romania for the second year running next month.

Following a disappointing first-round exit as defending champion at the US Open last month, Raducanu dropped 2,040 ranking points and fell 72 places number 83 in the world.

Despite being frustrated at her loss to Alize Cornet in the first round, Raducanu has already set her mind set on new challenges.

‘’Obviously it would have been great to defend the title,” Raducanu said. “But I want new experiences. In a way I’ve kind of done that, so I want another tournament. It doesn’t really matter what it is. I think any player would be happy to win a tournament.’’

Emma Raducanu is now focusing on competing at WTA 250 events in a bid to begin climbing back up the rankings.

The 19-year-old Brit reached the quarter finals of the inaugural Transylvania Open last year, just weeks after securing her maiden Grand Slam, and is happy to be heading there again next month when the tournament begins on October 10th.

‘I had a really fun time last year in Cluj," she said. "The people were amazing and made me feel so, so welcomed. “So, I’m really excited and happy to say that I’m coming back again this year.’’

‘’Whenever I can, I love to go back to Romania, that’s where my dad came from. I have so many positive and happy memories from there, so I am really looking forward to coming back. See you soon.’’

Raducanu is out of the WTA Slovenia Open after losing her second-round match to Anna-Lena Friedsam today.

