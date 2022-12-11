Emma Raducanu hoping to be 'injury free' in 2023

Emma Raducanu has revealed her biggest goal of 2023 - to be 'more injury free.'

Raducanu has been sidelined from tennis since October after a wrist injury forced her to pull out of the Transylvania Open.

The former US Open champion has been plagued by injuries this year and has consequently struggled to make much of an impact in the first year since securing her maiden Grand Slam.

Raducanu has also experienced problems holding down a coach, parting with five coaches in 16 months.

''I can’t quite believe we’re at that stage again – the last 12 months have gone so fast,'' Raducanu told SheerLuxe.

''My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free. I just want to stay healthier for longer.

Raducanu admitted that her body 'has struggled' keeping up with the physical demand of the tour.

''This year, the demands of the tour, going from having no training or stamina to being thrown into competing at the top level, my body has struggled.''

Raducanu has been subject to heavy scrutiny following her incredible victory at Flushing Meadows and the Brit has revealed that she has struggled getting used to the publicity that goes hand in hand with competing at the top level.

''I’ve faced quite a bit of adversity and I’ve had to keep getting back up a lot.

''So much stuff is said about me that isn’t true, but I try not to let it affect me.

''The past year has meant getting used to that side of things – the publicity and hearing all these things I never even knew about myself!

''The attention on the tour is so intense.''

