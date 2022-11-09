Emma Raducanu is advised to ‘search her own soul’ as Billie Jean King defends the former US Open champion

Billie Jean King has spoken out about the controversy that surrounds 19-year-old Emma Raducanu and has offered the teen some words of wisdom, while urging critics to give the teen some breathing space.

Raducanu made history last year at the US Open as she became the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam, but the teen has faced intense scrutiny throughout her first season as one of the top players on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu reached a career high ranking of world No. 10 in July this year but dropped through the rankings to No. 75 after losing in the first round of the US Open as defending champion and being plagued by continuous injuries throughout the year.

The 19-year-old has struggled significantly with the physical demands of the tour, retiring mid-match in four tournaments in 2022 as well as recently pulling out of the Transylvania Open and the Billie Jean King Cup due to a wrist injury.

King offered Raducanu some cruical advice while urging the teen to do some soul searching to find out what she wants in life.

‘’First of all, you can’t pay attention to what anyone says about you,’’ King said. ‘’And don’t take anything personally.

‘’But then you’ve got to find the right person to talk to. And that’s the hard part because everyone has an opinion. It’s important for her to find out what she wants in life. She needs to search her own soul.”

Raducanu faced further controversy after her former coach Dmitry Tursunov recently called time on their partnership, meaning the Brit was left searching for her fifth coach in 16 months.

‘’Our job is to give her time and space.’’ King added. ‘’Let Emma decide what is best for her, not have everyone else deciding for her. Glean the information that pertains to her.

‘’I hope everybody just backs up. It’s like she has no breathing room. Give her some time to breathe, some space. She’s really young. Give her time.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.