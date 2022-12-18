Emma Raducanu ‘pleased’ with performance at Mubadala exhibition event and ‘looking forward to 2023’

Emma Raducanu has admitted that she is ‘pleased’ with her performance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi and is ‘looking forward’ to what 2023 has in store.

Raducanu, currently ranked at world No. 76, took on world No. 2 Ons Jabeur on Friday but suffered a disappointing defeat.

Raducanu put up an impressive fight, though, recovering from a break down to take the first set.

However, the 20-year-old struggled with endurance, dropping the second set and narrowly losing a deciding tiebreak in the third, losing the match 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

It was Raducanu’s debut at the exhibition event after a positive Covid test prevented her from competing last year, and the Brit expressed her relief at being able to partake this year.

‘’I'm so glad this year I was able to make it out of the hotel room,’’ Raducanu joked. ‘’Last year I had a bit of a shocker.

‘’Amazing to play here in front of all of you, this is Ons’ house so thank you for having me.’’

Raducanu admitted she was happy with her performance and explained that she is relieved to be back on the court after a wrist injury cut her season short.

‘’Yeah, I'm rather pleased," Raducanu said. "I had to cut my season short because of a wrist injury so I’ve just been building in the gym, started getting back on court recently in the last two weeks, so happy to be making some progressions and looking forward to 2023.’’

The match provided a good opportunity for some much needed practice ahead of the Australian Open next month.

