Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray’s former fitness coach Jez Green to help improve fitness

It’s no secret that Emma Raducanu has been struggling with the physical demand of the Tour, but perhaps Jez Green will be the one to help.

Raducanu has hired the acclaimed fitness coach in a bid to improve her level of fitness, which has proved to be a serious impediment to her progress on the Tour.

The 19-year-old has withdrawn from numerous matches and tournaments this year due to various injuries, ultimately struggling to back up her incredible season last year in which she bagged her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.

Raducanu is currently taking a break from competing after picking up a wrist injury that forced her to withdraw from the Transylvania Open earlier this month, but the teen will be training with Green during this time off.

Green is a highly respected strength and fitness coach on the Tour and has worked with the likes of Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev in the past.

Green was the main driving force in transforming Andy Murray earlier in his career from somebody who struggled to last in a fifth setter to the main rival of the Big Three.

While Raducanu has appointed one new coach, she has lost another as Dmitry Tursunov has called it quits on their partnership.

It was Tursunov who called time on the partnership, as he has opted to work with another player.

This means the Brit will be looking for a new coach – the fifth one in 16 months, in fact.

Raducanu is due to lead the Great Britain team at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals next month in Glasgow, but whether she will be physically up for the challenge remains to be seen.

