Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open following another injury setback

Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from the Transylvania Open because of a wrist injury, and her management have confirmed that she will not compete in any more matches on the WTA Tour this season.

The news will be especially disappointing to Romanian fans, who have closely followed the teens progress due to her father originating from Romania.

A statement from the tournament read: ‘Unfortunately, Emma will not be with us at this edition of the Transylvania Open, due to an injury.

"We know that many fans wanted to see the player with Romanian origins on the court, and we would have liked to offer them this experience. However, tennis is unpredictable, and in such situations the only solution is recovery. We wish Emma the best of health.’

The injury has cut short a rather disappointing season for the 19-year-old following her monumental victory at the US Open last year.

Raducanu has won 17 matches this season, but lost 18, as it has proved to be a difficult transition for the Brit who has struggled with the physical demands of the tour.

Raducanu’s Australian Open run was cut short in January as she suffered with painful blisters on her hands. The teen has also experienced problems with her hip, foot, back, thigh, and she also suffered an abdominal tear which hampered her at Wimbledon.

The Brit currently stands at number 67 in the world, having started the year ranked number 18.

Raducanu is still expected to play in the Billie Jean King Cup finals which run from November 8 to 13, providing there is improvement with her wrist injury.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.