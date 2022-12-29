Novak Djokovic is back in Australia and hoping to extend his record in Melbourne by making history once again.

The Serbian has won nine of his Grand Slam titles in Australia, three more than any other player in the men’s game. Roger Federer is the closest in the Open Era with six AO crowns followed by Andre Agassi with four.

The former world number one is hoping to extend that record further by competing for his tenth title and if he manages to do so, he will also level with Rafael Nadal in winning a record 22 Grand Slams men's singles titles.

Djokovic is playing the Adelaide International two weeks ahead of this year’s major and he hopes this will provide perfect preparation for the big event.

“The goal is to peak in Melbourne. That's where I want to play my best,” said Djokovic.

“I guess at this stage of my career, with all the achievements, every big tournament win is possibility to make more history.

“Of course, that's very humbling for me. It's also a big challenge, but it's a huge motivation.

“I don't lack inspiration and motivation to play my best,” Djokovic said.

Although Djokovic is the bookies favourite to lift the trophy once again, he has admitted he still bears the scars of the visa fiasco which saw him refused entry into Australia last year.

"You can't forget those events, it's one of those things that stick with you," said Djokovic.

"It stays with you for the rest of your life. It's something I've never experienced before and hopefully never again, but it is a valuable life experience for me.

"But I have to move on and coming back to Australia speaks about how I feel about this country and how I feel about playing here."

The Adelaide International takes place 1 – 8 January followed by the Australian Open from 16 January.

