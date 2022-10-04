Felix Auger-Aliassime determined to keep giant-killing form going in Astana

The ATP 500 Astana Open gets underway in Kazakhstan this week, bringing together Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic – players who have something in common.

Both were recently defeated by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz at the Davis Cup and Djokovic in Laver Cup.

Unsurprisingly, the Canadian wants to finish his season in a positive way, a season in which the tour has witnessed some genuine evolution.

Auger-Aliassime has recently talked to the official ATP website about the aspects of his game that he wants to focus on, his success in team competitions and about Roger Federer's farewell in Laver Cup.

"Recently I have played very good and offensive tennis, with really controlled aggression,” he said. “When I am able to do that and get good, to feel the ball and to be physically in shape, I feel like I am one of the most competitive players out there. I can really beat anyone.



"I have some troubles keeping up with my level, being consistent week by week. It’s something I’m working on, month by month, year by year, to improve. I trust that this work reflects what I can do better each time. I have no doubt that there will come a point where I can have that level every time I’m on the court."

Talking about his good performances during the past two weeks, the world number 13 added: "I’ve had a good two weeks.

“In the team competitions, I have been able to play good matches and raise my level when necessary, when my team counted on me. It would give anyone a lot of confidence to be able to win those matches when you and your team need them. I hope to continue showing that level till the end of the season.”

Auger-Aliassime also had a message for Roger Federer who, after playing doubles with Rafael Nadal in Laver Cup, has officially retired from tennis.

"They did an amazing job in creating a great tennis night: the speeches, the videos, the whole family was there. It was a very emotional night. When you watch a 41-year old adult crying uncontrollably, you understand how much tennis meant to him, how much he will miss it.

"It was sad to see him leave the sport, but it was a celebration of his career, all his impact on the tennis world and we thanked him in the end for everything he did. I really want to see what his next chapter will bring him.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.