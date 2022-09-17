Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one.

After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.

Auger-Aliassime certainly wasn’t the favourite to win the match considering his relatively poor form. The 22-year-old had a disappointing early exit from the US Open last month when he lost his second-round match to Jack Draper in straight sets. He then lost his singles match against Kwon Soonwoo at the Davis Cup on Tuesday.

Things looked bleak again today for Auger-Aliassime when he surrendered a set point at 6-5 to force a tiebreak, which Alcaraz won 7-3.

However, Auger-Alaissime began to outplay Alcaraz in the second set which he won 6-4 to break even. By the third set, it was one way traffic for the Canadian as he broke Alcaraz in the first game and then again in the fifth.

There was nothing but respect from Auger-Alaissime for Alcaraz though, as he gave the teen credit for competing in the Davis Cup so shortly after winning the US Open on Sunday.

‘’I have to give him respect," Auger-Aliassime said after the match. "It’s a big effort to win in New York and to come here, different surface, across the Atlantic and to show up again with this level today and this fighting spirit, so credit to him for that.

“But today, I think I showed at the end I was a little bit better in the third set. I gave it my all and that’s what you need to do to beat a player like him.’’

