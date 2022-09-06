Frances Tiafoe hails 'hell of a performance' after he stuns Rafael Nadal

Frances Tiafoe said he pulled off ‘one hell of a performance’ as he beat Rafael Nadal at the US Open.

Tiafoe faced Nadal in the fourth round on Monday and he produced some stunning tennis to beat the 22-time major winner 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

It was the stand-out result the 24-year-old’s career so far, and he says it’s one he will never forget.

“It was definitely one hell of a performance,” Tiafoe said. “I played really well today.

“I guess I just came out there and I just believed I could do it. It helps I played him a couple times. Haven't played him in some years.

“I'm a different person now, different player. I went out there trying to get a dub, and that's what I did.

“For a while there, I was like, geez. You see all these young guys get Rafa, [Roger] Federer, Novak [Djokovic]. Am I ever going to be able to say I beat one of them? Today I was like, no, I'm going to do that.

“So now, it's something to tell the kids, the grandkids, Yeah, I beat Rafa. Hopefully I never play him again, but hope I end with a win.”

The line-up for the quarter-finals is definitely an unfamiliar one, but it also offers a tantalizing look at the future of the ATP Tour.

Frances Tiafoe is proud to take his place in that line-up, and he says he feels like he is helping usher in a new era of men’s tennis.

“Yeah, I think Nick [Kyrgios] playing great tennis is great for tennis. You see him packing stadiums when he's playing singles, doubles, whatever. [Carlos] Alcaraz is a great personality. [Jannik] Sinner. Myself. People get behind me. You know the American guys, Tommy, Fritz. There's a ton of guys playing great tennis.

“I don't think it will be a big three. It will be like a big 12. There's a bunch of guys playing great tennis.

“I think it's good. For sure you'll probably have someone who probably like will cement and be at the top. That's still kind of happening. We'll see who that person's going to be. It's cool to see a new era.”

Frances Tiafoe will play Andrey Rublev in the last eight.

