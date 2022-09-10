Frances Tiafoe says he has 'proven he can win a Grand Slam' after fine US Open performance

Frances Tiafoe says he is ‘ready to take the next step and win a Grand Slam’ after his US Open run ended in the semi-finals.

Tiafoe has had a genuine breakout tournament in New York as he dropped just one set on his run to the last four.

However, he found Carlos Alcaraz too strong for him in the semi-final, with the Spanish teenager booking his maiden major final appearance with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe, though, is taking nothing but encouragement by his performances at the 2022 US Open.

“I mean, I just proved that honestly,” he said. “I mean, I can play with the best obviously, and I'm capable of winning Grand Slams.

“I think everyone knew when I play my best what I could do. But you know how close I can actually be to be one of those guys and to do this consistently.

“Obviously through my career I've been pretty sporadic of playing well, veering off for a while. I've always backed myself against the best players in the world. I'm doing it on a consistent basis, starting to beat guys more readily. Ready to take the next step.

“I think rankings right now are honestly just a number. I really don't care what anyone I'm playing. I feel like I can win any match.

Carlos Alcaraz will now face Casper Ruud in the final with the winner not only winning a maiden major but also being crowned the new world number one, and Tiafoe thinks the Spaniard will take some stopping.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it's going to be very tough to play him,” Tiafoe said. “He's one of the best players in the world, for sure.

“He's so young. He hits the ball so hard. I never played a guy who moves as well as him, honestly. I've seen him get a lot of balls, but I was hitting some drop volleys that I've been hitting. He's getting there. How he's able to extend points, incredible.

“He's a hell of a player. He's going to be a problem for a very long time.

“Again, I mean, I still had my looks. I still had my chances, so it shows where I'm at. But, you know, for him to be so young, being so poised in big moments, I take my hat off and I got a lot of respect for him.”

