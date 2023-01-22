‘Frustrated’ Coco Gauff in tears after Australian Open loss

Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title was ended after a fourth-round defeat to Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff had not dropped a set on her way to the fourth-round, but the seventh seed met her match as she lost 7-5 6-3 to the 17th seed.

Gauff had a good shot at the title considering both the first and second seed have already been eliminated from the tournament, which made the defeat all the more difficult to contend with.

In her post-match press conference, a teary-eyed Gauff explained that she was frustrated with the loss because of how hard she has been working.

‘’I think it’s because I worked really hard, I felt really good coming into the tournament and I still feel good,” Gauff said.

“I still feel like I’ve improved a lot. But when you play a player like her [Ostapenko] and she plays really well, there’s nothing you can do.

“Every match you play a part in, but I feel like it was rough. It’s a little bit frustrating on that part.’’

While Gauff is out of the singles draw, her Australian Open journey is far from over as she is through to the third round in women’s doubles with partner Jessica Pegula.

‘’It gives me a chance to still be around and I definitely enjoy just competing in general,” Gauff added.

“I think doubles has taught me how to play, after losing, how to play with frustration and that’s what I felt like today. I was frustrated.

‘’So I feel like it will help me in the future. Bouncing back from a loss is difficult in a grand slam, but I’m looking forward to tomorrow.

‘’I hope that I can help her [Pegula], and I hope that she continues well in the tournament now that I’m out. I hope she wins it. I knew we would probably face each other if we both kept winning.’’

