Government 'open' to giving Novak Djokovic Australian Open go-ahead

The decision over whether Novak Djokovic can play at the 2023 Australian Open will be taken by the federal government, it has been reported.

Djokovic was sensationally deported from Australia this year over a row over his vaccination status despite being granted a medical exemption to enter the country.

The Serbian was detained at the border, stripped of his visa and detained in a government immigration centre while he waited to have his appeal heard.

That appeal went in his favour, with the judge ruling Australia Border Force did not give him sufficient opportunity for fair representation when they detained him, and he was allowed to enter the country.

However, the government then intervened with an executive order to deport him, claiming his presence in the country would help swell anti-vaccination sentiment.

The government who took that decision has now been voted out and the entry requirements surrounding Covid loosened, although Djokovic does still face one major hurdle.

An automatic three-year ban from being granted a visa accompanies a deportation order, and Djokovic will require that to be waived if he is to compete in Australia next year.

According to 9 News in Australia, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has decided to leave the decision to the government, although they are believed to be open to allowing Djokovic to compete at the Australian Open.

The report follows comments from Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, who strongly hinted that he expects Djokovic to be back in Melbourne for the 2023 event.

