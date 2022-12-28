‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios has the ‘weapons to win’ the Australian Open says defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The Australian number one enjoyed his best season in 2022, winning the Australian Open doubles tournament and reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

Nadal, as captain of the Spain side, was due to play against Kyrgios in the inaugural United Cup team event in Australia this week.

However, just ten minutes before the team press conference, Kyrgios pulled out of the tournament, which came as a surprise to his own teammates due to the short notice.

Before the announcement, Nadal was previewing the upcoming clash and was asked about Kyrgios chances at this year’s Australian Open.

“I know he doesn’t like a lot to play Roland Garros, that’s the only tournament that looks like he doesn’t like to play that much,” said Nadal.

“The rest of the tournaments, he played final in Wimbledon, in New York he was close with the quarter-finals I think, with a very positive chance.

“He can win in any tournament that he’s playing. He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player. Of course he can.”

It is thought that Kyrgios is still recovering from an ankle injury and has decided to withdraw from the United Cup in order to recover in time for his home Grand Slam where expectations are high.

Kyrgios has recently spoken of the pressure to perform at the Australian Open, saying that he just wants it to be all over with.

“I’m not even looking forward to before AO, I’m just looking to after it, I kind of want it to be over. Because I know how stressful it is for me personally to be in the spotlight,” Kyrgios said.

‘’Just everything, even my days off are stressful. I’ll probably play doubles. I’m really waiting for it all to be over.

“There is a little bit of excitement but it’s probably 95 per cent stress, 5 per cent excitement to be honest.”

