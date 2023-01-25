‘He’s obviously very talented’ – Mats Wilander impressed by the rise of Tommy Paul

Mats Wilander has applauded Tommy Paul’s performance during his Australian Open quarter-final clash with fellow American Ben Shelton.

Paul, having never previously made it past the fourth round of a Grand Slam, defeated Shelton 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the last four, making him the first American man to reach this stage since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Wilander believes that Paul could be a dangerous opponent for the biggest names on the tour now that he is starting to get some big wins under his belt and experience deeper runs into the majors.

‘’I mean, Ben Shelton is a complete different tennis player, he’s had a tough road, he’s beaten some really good players but they’ve been sort of baseliners, right-handers, more basic and with Ben Shelton’s fire power it was a very tough match,’’ Wilander said.

‘’But Tommy Paul sort of had to win, you’re not going to get this ‘easy’ on paper opponent that often to get to your first semi-finals of a Grand Slam.

‘’He did brilliant, he’s obviously very talented, he’s very relaxed it looks like.

‘’Now he’s started to work hard, he’s dangerous.

‘’Can he threaten the best players in the world? It’s hard to say, he beat Rafa [Nadal] in Paris-Bercy.

‘’It’s hard to know because he’s smart, he moves well, he doesn’t make mistakes, has a pretty big serve, so yeah, it’s good for him.’’

After his quarter-final victory, Paul expressed his disbelief at making it to the second week of a Grand Slam, noting that it is every tennis player’s dream when they first start their career.

‘’This is my first time on this court [Rod Laver Arena], my first in the quarterfinals of a slam,” Paul said.

“It is also Ben Shelton’s first time leaving the States, so I think he’s had a pretty good tournament as well.

“Making it to the second weekend of a slam is everyone’s dream when they start playing tennis, so I can’t believe I’m here right now.”

Paul will have to bring his A-game on Friday as he is set to face nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday’s final.

