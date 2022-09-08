'Honestly, it sucks' - Jessica Pegula frustrated by US Open exit

Jessica Pegula cut a frustrating figure following her US Open defeat to Iga Swiatek, saying that it ‘sucked’ to have failed at the quarterfinal stage again.

It was the third time this season that the American has lost in the last eight, with both previous losses coming against the eventual champions.

She lost out in Australian to Ash Barty with Swiatek getting the best of her at Roland Garros as well as New York.

Asked if she can take solace from her overall performance this season, Pegula replied: “Honestly, I don't know.

“I go back and forth. Oh, I should be positive. At the same time I'm like, three quarterfinals. Sorry, but it sucks. It sucks.

“I wish I could have done it here at my home slam, but I guess not. I wish I didn't have to play Iga every quarterfinal or Ash Barty, which seem to be the two people that don't really lose that often. So it just sucks.

“I mean, I had a great year at the slams. I know there's still some tournaments left. I don't know. I'm a little deflated right now. I'm not real happy. I don't know, it just sucks to lose. I just wish it would have been different tonight.

“I'm sure tomorrow I'll wake up and see more of the positives, for sure.

The overall quality of the match was not much to write home about, with both players producing errors and breaks of serve almost comically common.

Jessica Pegula is at a loss to explain the reasons for that, but she certainly found it frustrating.

“Both of us couldn't hold,” she said. “It was pretty crazy there for a while.

“I don't know if we were just returning well and not serving great or what. But, yeah, it was frustrating. Especially 6-5, serving 40-Love. She hits one ball right off the line, then wins two points. That can be really frustrating.

“Definitely wish I would have just served 5% better. I felt like at least I could have won the second set. So, yeah, that's frustrating.”

