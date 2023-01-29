‘I am motivated to win as many Slams as possible,’ says Novak Djokovic after Australian Open victory

Following his incredible win at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic admitted that he is ‘motivated’ to carry on winning as many Grand Slams as he can.

The 35-year-old outplayed Stefanos Tsitispas for a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory to secure his 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday.

The remarkable accomplishment means the Serb is now equal with rival Rafael Nadal’s all-time record, while also guaranteeing his return to the top spot for his 374th week as the world No. 1.

While his rivals may not be glad to hear it, Djokovic revealed in his press conference that winning the big events is the ‘biggest motivational factor’ of why he still competes while stating that he has no intention to stop any time soon.

‘’I am motivated to win as many Slams as possible,” Djokovic said.

“The trophies, at this stage of my career, are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete.

“I never like comparing myself to others, but it’s a privilege to be part of the GOAT discussion. If people see me like that, it’s very flattering.

''I have a lot of motivation; let’s see how far it takes me. I don’t want to stop here. I feel like I have a chance to win any Slam against anyone when I feel like I do.

“Physically, I can keep myself fit. 35 is not 25, even though I want to believe it is. I still feel there is time ahead of me.

“I always try to take away some important life and tennis lessons. I need to reflect on them.

“It’s some of the best tennis I’ve played at this tournament, perhaps even better than 2011 or 2015, or the years where I had a strong season.

“This is one of the top two or three performances I’ve produced at the Australian Open.

“You never know how much time you have left. I don’t take becoming world No. 1 and winning Slams for granted. It makes me incredibly proud, and it’s a relief because it hasn’t all been plain-sailing.

‘’That makes this victory even more special.’’

