‘I continue to be amazed by Rafael Nadal,’ says John McEnroe

Rafael Nadal still has the hunger and talent to win Grand Slams despite his injury struggles and he should never be written off says John McEnroe.

Nadal goes into the Australian Open as defending champion and number one seed after winning his second masters title down under last year.

The Spaniard hasn’t been showing the best form of late though, having lost seven of his last eleven competitive matches, including both singles matches he’s played this year.

That form, along with persistent injury struggles throughout 2022, mean that questions have been raised over Nadal’s fitness and whether he can go all the way at this year’s Grand Slam.

However, McEnroe, says the 22-time Grand Slam champion is always a threat and his fighting spirit and effort is clear for all to see.

“You know what? It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point, given that he did so well last year, “ said McEnroe.

“I didn't expect him to do that last year. So I continue to be amazed by him. It's amazing how much hunger he has still.

“With all the success that he's had. The other players should look at him. I used to look at, well, he's like Jimmy Connors. And I was like, ‘this guy tries harder than anyone I've ever seen. I've got to try harder’.

“And if I were playing today, I'd have a look every day at Rafael Nadal and go, ‘You know, I've got to try as hard as this guy. Because I don't know almost anyone that does’.

Alexander Zverev was quoted this week saying he believed Nadal would retire after Roland Garros this year, a tournament he has won an incredible 14 times.

But Nadal was quick to respond saying he has no plans to do so, and if he did, he wouldn’t have confided in Zverev about it.

As the oldest player in the top 50, and with well documented long-standing injuries, McEnroe says at some point Nadal’s body will inevitably stop him playing but says he won’t give up until he has to.

“Obviously, at 36, your body can only take so much; at some point it is going to give out. Will it be this year? I don't know. Next year?

“How much longer can he do this at this level? And he doesn't want to be, you know, 10 in the world or 20, “ said McEnroe.

“As soon as he, I think, feels like he can't win majors. He's going to stop.”

“If his health isn't right, I would say that that would be the right thing [to retire]. But you know, I also hear that he wants to keep playing, you know, another two, three, four years.

“Obviously Rafa is incredible for the game. What he's done is crazy. I would guess that it's just gonna be a health thing. If he doesn't feel like he can go at it. But as long as he does, he seems like he's still got that hunger.”

Nadal opens his Australian Open title defence against Britain's Jack Draper on Monday.

