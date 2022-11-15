‘I didn’t feel amazing during the match,’ admits Daniil Medvedev after losing opening ATP Finals match

Daniil Medvedev lost his opening match at the ATP Finals to fellow Russian Andrey Rublev, 7-6, 3-6, 6-7.

It was a disappointing start for Medvedev who has produced some of his best tennis at the ATP Finals in the last couple of years, reaching the final last year and winning the title in 2020.

Medvedev was unable to overcome Rublev in their two hour, 31 minute long battle on Monday despite producing some quality tennis and taking the first set.

Consistency was an issue for the Russian, who admitted in his post-match press conference that he was not feeling his best during the clash.

‘’There are some matches where you feel you're untouchable, and everything you do — let's put it this way — turns into gold,’’ Medvedev said. ‘’Today was not one of them.

“I didn't feel amazing during the match.

‘’I would enjoy it if I would feel better in terms of tennis. But, again, looking back, [there were] some great points.

‘’This can make you play better and turn things into gold in the next matches.”

Medvedev also discussed how he experienced difficulty in adjusting to the fast conditions in Turin.

“[It is] super tough to go from Vienna, which is fast hard court, and I generally like fast hard courts more than slow hard courts, to [Paris] where it was probably the slowest indoor hard court.

‘’Here is the fastest of the year. To get used to it you need matches. That was a match today, so that is why I'm saying I hope the next one is going to be better.

“That's why I had some mistakes where I was late on the legs, was late in the movement and took the ball late.”

Medvedev now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in his second round-robin match which he must win in order to have a chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.