‘I don’t want to risk it,’ Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic says he withdrew from a public practice match against Daniil Medvedev as he didn’t want to take risks before the Australian Open.

The Serbian appeared to tweak his hamstring muscle during the Adelaide International semi-final against Daniil Medvedev last week which required some medical attention.

He came through that match and defeated Seb Korda in the final to win the title, but said afterwards that he’d had to go ‘deep into night last night with work done with the physio’ to get the hamstring ready.

Djokovic was taking part in an open practice match, once again with Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday on Rod Laver Arena, when he seemed to be still struggling with the hamstring.

After receiving physio treatment three times in the first set, which Medvedev won, the Serbian withdrew after playing just 36 minutes of a 75-minute practice session.

Afterwards, Djokovic says although he did feel hamstring issues, the withdrawal was more of a precautionary measure.

“It’s the hamstring that I had problems with in Adelaide last week against Medvedev when we played semi-finals,” he told 9 News.

“And I played with him again today in a practice match.”

“I just felt it pulling a bit and I didn’t want to risk anything worse so I played a set and then apologised to him, he was understanding, so I just want to avoid any bigger scares before the Australian Open.”

Djokovic is due to play in a much-anticipated open practice match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday which was being billed as the ‘arena showdown’, with a sold-out ticket allocation.

The players have had a well-documented bromance of late, with Kyrgios speaking out in support of Djokovic following the deportation saga last January. It is unknown yet whether Djokovic will go ahead with the match or withdraw as a precaution.

Novak Djokovic is gunning for his tenth Australian Open Championship this year and if he wins, he will tie with Rafael Nadal for the most men's Grand Slam singles title at 22 each.

