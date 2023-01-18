‘I just told myself to hang in there’, says Coco Gauff after Emma Raducanu victory

Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open and said afterwards she was glad they put on a good show for the crowd.

Gauff is still only 18-years-old but put on a mature performance to knock former US Open champion Raducanu out of the tournament in straight sets.

It was a much-anticipated contest, with both young women making their mark on the WTA Tour over the last couple of years.

While Raducanu stormed onto the scene as an 18-year-old shock winner of the US Open in 2021 and created a media frenzy, Gauff has been steadily developing on the tour since she was 15 years old.

Both players have been under the spotlight but while Raducanu has suffered a dip in form taking her from world number ten to 77th, Gauff has grown to be a top ranked doubles player as well as world number 7.

Despite the 6-3, 7-6 score line, the contest was tightly fought with both players breaking the serve of their opponent and Gauff said afterwards she just kept her focus.

“I just told myself to hang in there,” said Gauff in her post-match interview.

“Emma was playing really good tennis towards the end of the match and honestly the whole match was great.”

Gauff admitted that it was a hesitant start for both of them and that the nerves played a part, but said overall she thought they both dealt with the pressure well.

"In the beginning we both started off rocky but I think the match was good quality for the most part. Considering the circumstances, both of us were nervous.

"This was a long anticipated match since the draw came out so I'm glad the match was good for you guys."

"At a Grand Slam you have to win seven matches and you have to expect to play the best.

“Obviously, you hope it's not in the second round. I'm glad both of us were able to handle the pressure pretty well.”

Raducanu had suffered an ankle injury two weeks before the tournament, however, while there was no signs of ankle strain, she did seem to be getting some abdominal discomfort through the match.

"Kudos to Emma,” Gauff said.

“She had a tough week in Auckland so good for her to be able to play this level after such a scary moment."

Gauff will now play either Qinwen Zheng or Dalma Galfi in the next round and asked how she will spend her day off in between, the teenager said she wasn’t sure.

"I don't know if I have doubles tomorrow so I don't know what the schedule looks like, so probably playing doubles or playing cards with my parents, or embarrassing them on Tik-Tok."

