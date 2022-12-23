‘I kind of want it to be over’ – Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open admission

Nick Kyrgios believes that life on the tour is significantly harder for Australians in particular, as the amount of travelling they have to do makes it impossible to live a ‘normal’ life.

The world No. 22 revealed that he struggles with the vigorous lifestyle of being a professional tennis player and would probably retire if he were to bag his maiden Grand Slam.

‘’Especially being from Australia as well, there’s just so much travel, so much time away from family, so much time away from friends. You’re just missing milestones in the family, you’re just not having a normal life really,’’ Kyrgios told Eurosport. ‘’No other tennis player that’s not from Australia gets that.

“It’s easy for a European or an American player to lose or win a tournament, then you take a five-hour flight back home and you spend a week there before the next event.

‘’Whereas as an Australian, you’re doing like four to seven months travel blocks. Honestly, I don’t think it’s healthy. No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. Doing seven months on your own.

‘’People are like, why are you complaining about it or whatnot? It’s not what they think. You’re living out of a suitcase, at hotels, it’s not like you’re on holiday.

“You’ve got to go to tennis courts, train; the lifestyle is quite vigorous. If it probably happens (winning a Slam), I probably would (retire) to be honest.’’

Kyrgios came close to winning his first Major this year but lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

‘’It was probably easier in a sense where, if you’re winning, winning makes everything easier,” he said. “I’m exhausted honestly. Just stressful. The more you win, the more success you have, the more demands you have off the court. People expect more from you.

‘’It’s been a stressful year that’s for sure. I probably handled things a lot better. A lot of stress, but it’s been fun as well.’’

Kyrgios was asked whether he will be well-rested and refreshed for the start of the Australian Open

‘’Probably not,’’ Kyrgios admitted. ‘’I’m kind of gearing for an exhausting couple of weeks to be honest. But I’ve just got to internalise it and just think to myself it’s just another tournament. Obviously, it’s a lot more than just a tournament for a lot of other people around me.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I’m only human at the end of the day, so I can’t deal with too much. I’ve got about three weeks from now until then to just get my body right, get my game right and feel good about it.

‘’I know I’ve got about a month and a half after that where I’m going to be at home before Indian Wells; I’m not going to play anything after that. That’s really what I’m looking forward to.

“I’m not even looking forward to before AO, I’m just looking to after it, I kind of want it to be over. Because I know how stressful it is for me personally to be in the spotlight.

‘’Just everything, even my days off are stressful. I’ll probably play doubles. I’m really waiting for it all to be over.

“There is a little bit of excitement but it’s probably 95 per cent stress, 5 per cent excitement to be honest.”

