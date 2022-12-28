‘I need to show myself I’m in the right place’, admits self-doubting world number one Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has revealed that despite an impressive 2022 season, she still has doubts about whether she deserves the number one spot.

Swiatek won two Grand Slams last season, Roland Garros for the second time and the US Open as well as six other titles, firmly cementing her place as world number one in the WTA rankings.

However, the 21-year-old says that following on from former number one Ashleigh Barty caused her to doubt whether she had what it takes to be at the top.

"At first I felt like I wasn't sure if this is kind of my place to be," Swiatek told reporters ahead of her appearance at the inaugural United Cup.

"Ash, she seemed like a huge role model for everybody in terms of her behaviour on court but also off court so I felt like she really set the bar pretty high.”

Predecessor Barty chose to retire from tennis while ranked number one as she felt she had achieved everything she wanted to within the sport.

After Barty’s retirement in March 2022, Swiatek immediately took the number one spot the following week and remained there all season.

The young Pole pulled off an impressive 37 match winning streak, the longest winning streak since Steffi Graf won 66 consecutive matches across 1989 and 1990.

Despite this incredible run and subsequent plaudits, Swiatek still feels she has a lot to prove and wants to continue improving her game.

"I need to show it to people but also show it to myself that I'm in the right place,” Swiatek said.

"I'm super proud of myself," she added. "I feel a huge satisfaction, because I have been working my whole life to get to this point. I didn't really think it's possible for me.

"Even right now I feel like there is a lot I can change and improve."

The world number one will lead team Poland in the United Cup, a new joint WTA and ATP event, taking place over three cities in Australia. She says she is now focused completely on the future and using last season’s experience to help her achieve her goals.

"I'm going to try to kind of cut off everything that happened last year and just focus on the future, because I feel like I can take a lot of experience from these tournaments last year.

"I don't want to really hold on to that too much, because I want to go forward and kind of focus on my next goals,” concluded Swiatek.

