‘I never expected it to happen like this,’ says Felix Auger-Aliassime on ATP Finals debut

Felix Auger-Aliassime says it is a dream come true to qualify for his first ATP Finals after his incredible late run saw him clinch one of the eight available places.

The 22-year-old arrives in Turin playing the best tennis of his career. Just last month, he only had one ATP title to his name and was outside of the top ten rankings.

However, Auger-Aliassime pulled together an incredible run of 16 consecutive victories and won three trophies in row in Florence, Antwerp and Basel.

And although his service game has played a huge part in the success, hitting an incredible 175 aces and winning 95% of his service games in the 16-game run, Auger-Aliassime says self-belief has been just as important.

“There’s not really a specific moment when it clicked,” Auger-Aliassime told ATPTour.com.

“But I can say after the first title, I felt like, ‘If I keep playing this way, I’ll give myself a chance to win more’.”

“Three titles in a row is of course amazing. I never expected it to happen like this. I was coming into Florence having played well in Davis Cup and Laver Cup, feeling good about my game. But nothing was granted,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“I just went in, won a title. I was just really happy that I got another one this year then went day by day. Then this whole run started.”

The young Canadian has been drawn in the green group alongside Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz. If he advances past the round-robin stage he will face the winners from the red team which is made up of Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Auger-Aliassime says competing against such good company shows how far he’s come and it was a wish-list competition.

“It’s really a dream come true, it’s special. It just means that you’ve had a great year and that you are one of the best players in the world,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“For me, it’s really on the to-do list, your goal list in life, and it’s one that in my career I for sure wanted.

“To be able to do that for the first time, it’s an amazing feeling, the accomplishment is great. It would of course be surreal to win it all, it would be fantastic, but just to have qualified already feels great.”

