‘I will try to learn from it’ – Casper Ruud blames lack of preparation for early Australian Open exit

Casper Ruud revealed that a lack of preparation is probably to blame for his shock second round Australian Open exit.

The second seed was outclassed by world No. 39 Jenson Brooksby 6-3 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-2 in three hours and 55 minutes.

This means that the top two seeds in the men’s singles have failed to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in 21 years following the top seed Rafael Nadal’s departure on Wednesday.

In his post-match press conference, Ruud suggested that the exhibition tour he took part in with Nadal in December resulted in poor preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year and could explain why both men have crashed out in only the second round.

‘’It’s very easy to sit here now and say that was bad for maybe both Rafa and I due to the fact that we lost early here,’’ Ruud said.

‘’[The preparation] was maybe not enough to be able to perform well here this year. So it will be considered by me and my team what we will do in December this year, and if this was the right way to prepare for the Australian Open or not.

“Maybe it looks like it was not the right way, but there are many factors that come into play.”

Ruud looked to be struggling from the very beginning of the match, particularly against Brooksby’s formidable backhand.

It looked as though the Norwegian could make a comeback after outlasting the American in a tie break in the third set, but Brooksby rallied to take a 3-0 lead in the fourth which set up his victory.

Ruud vowed to learn from the experience and was quick to praise his opponents performance.

‘’I was really proud of the mental resolve after the third set didn’t go my way.

‘’It’s a tough match-up for me, and I know it’s going to be for many years probably. I will try to learn from it. I think that he played great today. He didn’t make many errors at all.

“I didn’t feel like I played particularly bad or not the level that I wanted to play, but he just ended up winning many of the longer rallies and had sort of an answer to all the questions that I asked him.’’

