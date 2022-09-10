Iga Swiatek downs Ons Jabeur to win US Open title and first hardcourt major

Iga Switek won the US Open final against Ons Jabeur as she added a third major title to her growing collection.

Swiatek won her tenth successive final, and the 6-2, 7-6 win over Jabeur means she has not dropped a single set in any of them.

She has also become the first woman to win the French Open and US Open double in the same season since Serena Williams in 2013.

It will be an obvious disappointment for Jabeur, who has lost successive Grand Slam finals after also missing out on the title at Wimbledon.

Jabeur started slowly, and she struggled to get a first serve in during the first set. That saw her dominated and Swiatek was threatening to run away with it when she broke early in the second too.

However, Jabeur battled back and started to find her first serves, and the second set turned out to be a lot tighter. Swiatek eventually won it, though, edging a tiebreak tug-of-war to win her first major on hardcourt.

Speaking on court when she was receiving her trophy, Swiatek said: "I wasn't expecting a lot. Before this tournament it was such a challenging time. Coming back after winning a Grand Slam is always tricky.

"For sure this tournament was really challenging because it's New York, it's so loud, it's so crazy, there was so many temptations in the city, so many people I have met who are so inspiring.

"Ons, such an amazing tournament and season. I know we're going to meet many more times and I know you're going to win many of them, so don't worry."

