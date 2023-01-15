‘Iga Swiatek is by far the number one,’ former champion predicts Australian Open winner

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin has tipped Iga Swiatek to claim her first Australian Open title this year if she can see off challenges from two top Americans.

Swiatek had an incredibly successful season in 2022, winning two majors, going on a 37-match winning streak and claiming the number one world ranking spot.

The polish ace reached the semi-finals of last year’s Australian Open before going on to win her second Roland Garros title and first US Open crown.

Henin, who won the Australian Open herself in 2004, believes Swiatek has what it takes to go all the way this year to claim her fourth Grand Slam title.

“Iga Swiatek is by far the number one and she has been so dominant, winning two Slams last year,” said Henin who is a Eurosport tennis expert.

“But it will be a little bit more difficult for her in the second half of the season with a lot of points to defend.

“There will be more questions for her this season with how she can deal with pressure with a lot of points to defend.

“She won two Slams last year and the last one in New York and proved she is the best player in the world including on hard courts. But the women’s game is quite open, especially at the beginning of the season.”

Asked who she thinks can challenge Swiatek to the crown, Henin suggested challenges could come from two American players.

“Jessica Pegula has become so consistent and is smart but needs a little bit more to go further,” said Henin.

“We will keep looking at Coco Gauff and her development this year too. They can be dangerous for Iga for sure, but if we think about long distance over the season, Swiatek is quite comfortable as the world No.1.”

World number three Pegula is coming into the Australian Open on a high after being part of a winning Team USA at the inaugural United Cup.

Meanwhile Coco Gauff, world number seven, reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros last year.

