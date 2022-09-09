Iga Swiatek says reaching US Open final 'feels better' than Roland Garros runs

Iga Swiatek says reaching the US Open feels better than either of her French Open final appearances as she doesn’t feel she’s playing especially well.

Swiatek has won two titles at Roland Garros, but clay his her favoured surface and she always feels at home in Paris as a result.

She is not quite as confident on hardcourts, though, meaning her run to the US Open final is providing her even more satisfaction.

“I'm pretty happy that on this tournament I just was kind of fresh actual mentally to actually use the chances,” Swiatek explained after her 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 semi-final win over Aryna Sabalenka.

“I'm pretty happy that even though maybe I wasn't feeling 100% perfectly from the beginning of the tournament, I was still able to get better and better and to play really solid game.

“It's the best thing basically. Like on clay, you know, I feel just perfect, you know. But for me actually winning when I'm not feeling perfectly, it's the best kind of thing and best feeling. The satisfaction is pretty big, yeah.”

The US Open final promises to be a blockbuster affair, with Iga Swiatek facing Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

Next week they will be the top two players in the WTA rankings and they are the top two in the race to the end of season finals too.

“Well, I mean, there are a lot of challenges because she's a really solid player and she's second in the race right now,” Swiatek said of Jabeur. “You know, Wimbledon final. She didn't get points for that. But it shows how much progress she has done, you know.

“She has different game style than most of the players. She has a great touch. All these things mixed up, yeah, she's just a tough opponent.

“That's why probably our matches are, yeah, always kind of physical and really tight, even though the scores may be -- I don't know what was the score in Rome, but I remember it as a really tight match.

“Yeah, she's just a tough opponent and fully deserves to be in the final. I think it's going to be a great battle.”

