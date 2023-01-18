Iga Swiatek through to Australian Open third round but getting there was ‘much tougher than the score says’

Iga Swiatek is through to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Camila Osorio in straight sets.

After a tricky opening match against Jule Niemeier on Monday, the world No. 1 looked much more comfortable on the court as she beat Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in just one hour and 24 minutes, but she insisted it wasn’t as easy as it looked.

‘’It was much tougher than the score says," Swiatek said after the match.

"She [Osorio] ran for every ball today. She never gave up. She didn't give me much points for free so I needed to really work for each of them.’’

Swiatek, the heavy favourite to win the tournament, is bidding to win her fourth Grand Slam title, and the 21-year-old revealed that she is happy with the way she is playing.

"I was really happy that I was being consistent in being proactive and tried to just play a bit faster and with more pressure, but I'm happy that I won and I can play in the next round."

Swiatek dominated throughout the encounter, breaking Osorio in the second game of the match and backing it up with a double break shortly after which put her in a comfortable 4-0 lead.

With a bagel looming, Osorio fought back to get herself on the score board, but Swiatek closed out the first set at the first chance she got.

Swiatek saved a break point in the opening game of the second set and soon after secured a double break which insured her victory.

Swiatek will face either the 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu or Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in the third round on Friday.

