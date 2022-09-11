Iga Swiatek delivers ominous warning to WTA rivals: 'I still have a lot to improve'

Iga Swiatek feels she still has ‘a lot to improve’ in her game despite now winning three Grand Slams at the age of just 21.

The world number one defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 to win her first hardcourt major and re-emphasise her current dominance of the WTA Tour.

She now has double the ranking points of world number two Jabeur and has won two of the four Grand Slams this season.

However, despite all that, she believes there is still room for her to grow her game and become even better.

“Winning the US Open is different than winning a slam in Europe or in Australia because I don't know how the popularity thing is going to change, if it's going to change,” Swiatek said after the final.

“For now I'm kind of going to observe and learn. For the future, I know I still have a lot to improve on court. That's something that I'm excited for because maybe it's just going to get easier to play these matches.

Iga Swiatek has now won three majors, but this was the first Grand Slam title she has taken away from the clay of Roland Garros.

However, she said that in some ways the lack of expectation made the US Open easier to win – on this occasion at least.

“For sure Roland Garros I always feel like I have more control and I feel like Philippe Chatrier is kind of my place,” She explained. “Here on Ashe, I still need to figure out the atmosphere. I wasn't sure before the match if this is actually my place.

“I was pretty focused and I didn't let myself, like, get into these thoughts. For sure, I don't know if it's more than the second win on Roland Garros because I feel like back then the pressure was really on and everybody was kind of expecting me to win.

“Here I managed to go ahead my expectations lower, and also I feel like people were not expecting a lot from me on hard court. So mentally I think Roland Garros was little bit tougher. But tennis-wise and physically here for sure it was tougher.”

