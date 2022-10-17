Iga Swiatek wins San Diego Open but comes under fire for hindrance

Iga Swiatek won her 11th career title, her 8th in 2022, at the San Diego Open on Sunday after defeating world No. 77 Donna Vekic in the final 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

The victory marked an impressive 64th win of the season for Swiatek, but the achievement has been largely overshadowed by accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct and hindrance.

While facing a break point in the second set of the final on Sunday, Swiatek approached the net during a rally and could be seen waving her arms in the air in front of Vekic while she was attempting to return the ball. Despite the distraction, Vekic went on to win the point and take the second set, but fans have been left angered by Swiatek’s behaviour.

It appears Swiatek has acknowledged that her actions could be seen as unsportsmanlike as she took to Twitter to apologise to Vekic for the incident.

‘‘This is the best prize/trophy ever!’’ Swiatek wrote on Twitter. ‘’Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy) week and this unique vibe. I love it here. And congrats @DonnaVekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net.’’

The post received a mixed response from fans, with some remaining unswayed by the apology and continue to call for her to be penalized for her behaviour, while others were satisfied with the apology and applauded her for her honesty.

Former tennis pro Pam Shriver replied to Swiatek’s tweet: ‘’Love the apology for the impulsive hindrance that was not necessary. Making amends for mistakes is a mature thing to do…’’

This is not the first time that Swiatek has been accused of hindrance, however. The Pole faced similar accusations at Wimbledon and the US Open this year.

Next on Swiatek’s schedule is the season-ending WTA Finals in Forth Worth, Texas, which takes place from October 31 to November 7.

