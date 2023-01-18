‘I’m a little bit disappointed in myself,’ admits Daniil Medvedev despite second round win

Daniil Medvedev won his second-round clash in straight sets but admitted afterwards to being disappointed in himself.

Medvedev was drawn against Australian John Millman who was playing in front of a home crowd, with the world number eight winning 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

However, despite the one-side score line, the first set was highly competitive with six breaks of serve in the first ten games and Medvedev said afterwards the score didn’t reflect the actual game.

“I think it was a great match,” said Medvedev.

“Even the score in the second and third doesn’t reflect everything that went on the court.

“First set he managed to break me three times. That’s not that often that it happens, so I’m a little bit disappointed with myself, but he played amazing. So big credit to John.”

Medvedev admittedly struggled to control his serve in the first set but converted eight of 13 break points through the match and said afterwards that the physicality of the game took its toll on both players.

“Physically for both of us it was tough I think,” said Medvedev,

“One moment in the first set I was like, ‘How am I going to handle this?’ I was pretty tired, I just had to try to continue.

“There was one point on break point for me, it was a good rally, and I made my one cross-court [shot] and he didn’t even run. I was like, ‘OK, it’s tough for him also.’

“It was not easy first set. I think I was going for too much sometimes, so second and third I started playing a bit slower.”

Medvedev is in fine form is hoping to go one further this year after reaching the final of the last two Australian Opens.

He was defeated in the championship match by Novak Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal in 2022, but with defending champion Nadal now out of the tournament, it could open the door to a repeat of the 2021 final if Medvedev can continue his form.

Medvedev will face young American Seb Korda in the third round who is in good form after reaching the finals in three of his last four tournaments.

