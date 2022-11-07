'I’m happy that it’s done’, admits Iga Swiatek on her impressive season

Iga Swiatek gave a candid admission following her semi-final dismissal from the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

The Polish star has had an incredible season, becoming world number one and winning two of the four Grand Slams.

However, as she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals if the WTA Finals, she confessed she was looking forward to the well-earned break.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I’ve been waiting for that moment,” Swiatek said after the match.

“Because last week, basically it was pretty hard to see the finish line but still be fully motivated and ready for every match.

“On one hand, I’m sad that I lost, but on the other hand, I have one more day off. That’s something on the bright side,” she said.

Swiatek has had an incredible year, winning her second French Open, her first hardcourt major at the US Open and also pulled together an impressive 37 game unbeaten run.

“This season has been so intense and I’m so proud of myself that I could play so well till the end of it. I’m happy that it’s done,” continued Swiatek.

“It’s just crazy that it happens. It’s that kind of thing that is gonna stay with you for the rest of your career. And it’s something to be proud of.

“Even though I lost today, I’m going to try to enjoy everything.”

